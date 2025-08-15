82°
$$$ Best Bets: Can anyone slow down the Brewers?
Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for MLB and the WNBA.
Friday
MLB:
Pirates @ Cubs: Cubs ML
Brewers @ Reds: u9.5 Total Runs
Phillies @ Nationals: Phillies ML
Marlins @ Red Sox: Red Sox ML
Diamondbacks @ Rockies: Diamondbacks -1.5
Padres @ Dodgers: u9.5 Total Runs
WNBA:
Valkyries @ Sky: Valkyries -6.5
Sparks @ Wings: Sparks -4.5
Mystics @ Fever: Mystics +8.5
Aces @ Mercury: Aces +4.5
Storm @ Dream: Dream -1.5
Saturday
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
Liberty @ Lynx: Lynx -2.5
Sunday
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
