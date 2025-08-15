$$$ Best Bets: Can anyone slow down the Brewers?

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for MLB and the WNBA. Friday

MLB:

Pirates @ Cubs: Cubs ML

Brewers @ Reds: u9.5 Total Runs

Phillies @ Nationals: Phillies ML

Marlins @ Red Sox: Red Sox ML

Diamondbacks @ Rockies: Diamondbacks -1.5

Padres @ Dodgers: u9.5 Total Runs



WNBA:

Valkyries @ Sky: Valkyries -6.5

Sparks @ Wings: Sparks -4.5

Mystics @ Fever: Mystics +8.5

Aces @ Mercury: Aces +4.5

Storm @ Dream: Dream -1.5 Saturday MLB:

TBD



WNBA:

Liberty @ Lynx: Lynx -2.5



MLB:

TBD



WNBA:

TBD