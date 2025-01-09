$$$ Best Bets: A whole lot of playoff football! $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!

Thursday

College Football:

Notre Dame vs. Penn State: Notre Dame ML

Friday

College Football:

Ohio State vs. Texas: Ohio State -5.5

Men's College Basketball:

NBA:

NHL:

Saturday

NFL:

Chargers @ Texans: Chargers -2.5

Steelers @ Ravens: u46.5 Total Points

Men's College Basketball:

NBA:

NHL:

Sunday

NFL:

Broncos @ Bills: Bills -8.5

Packers @ Eagles: Packers +4.5

Commanders @ Buccaneers: Commanders +3.5

Men's College Basketball:

NBA:

NHL:

Monday

NFL:

Vikings @ Rams: Rams ML