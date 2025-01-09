44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$$$ Best Bets: A whole lot of playoff football! $$$

45 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, January 09 2025 Jan 9, 2025 January 09, 2025 3:47 PM January 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!

Thursday
College Football:
Notre Dame vs. Penn State: Notre Dame ML

Friday
College Football:
Ohio State vs. Texas: Ohio State -5.5

Men's College Basketball:
TBD

NBA:
TBD

Trending News

NHL: 
TBD

Saturday
NFL:
Chargers @ Texans: Chargers -2.5
Steelers @ Ravens: u46.5 Total Points

Men's College Basketball:
TBD

NBA:
TBD

NHL:
TBD

Sunday
NFL:
Broncos @ Bills: Bills -8.5
Packers @ Eagles: Packers +4.5
Commanders @ Buccaneers: Commanders +3.5

Men's College Basketball:
TBD

NBA: 
TBD

NHL:
TBD

Monday
NFL:
Vikings @ Rams: Rams ML

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days