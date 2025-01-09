44°
$$$ Best Bets: A whole lot of playoff football! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!
Thursday
College Football:
Notre Dame vs. Penn State: Notre Dame ML
Friday
College Football:
Ohio State vs. Texas: Ohio State -5.5
Men's College Basketball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Saturday
NFL:
Chargers @ Texans: Chargers -2.5
Steelers @ Ravens: u46.5 Total Points
Men's College Basketball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Sunday
NFL:
Broncos @ Bills: Bills -8.5
Packers @ Eagles: Packers +4.5
Commanders @ Buccaneers: Commanders +3.5
Men's College Basketball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Monday
NFL:
Vikings @ Rams: Rams ML
