$$$ Best Bets: A Top-15 Matchup, The Battle of New York and MORE! $$$

By: Hunter McCann

Best Bets has been on a roll with College Football, going 5 and 1 in the last 2 weeks.

Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are here with this week's picks!

Week 9 of College Football:

Utah +7.5

Mississippi State/Auburn u43.5

USC -9.5

Week 8 of the NFL!

New York Jets -2.5

Philadelphia Eagles -6.5

Kansas City Chiefs -6.5

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into Hunter this Saturday on Sports Shorts Radio, 10 am-12 pm on ESPN 104.5!

