$$$ Best Bets: A Top-15 Matchup, The Battle of New York and MORE! $$$
Best Bets has been on a roll with College Football, going 5 and 1 in the last 2 weeks.
Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are here with this week's picks!
Week 9 of College Football:
Utah +7.5
Mississippi State/Auburn u43.5
USC -9.5
Week 8 of the NFL!
New York Jets -2.5
Philadelphia Eagles -6.5
Kansas City Chiefs -6.5
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into Hunter this Saturday on Sports Shorts Radio, 10 am-12 pm on ESPN 104.5!
