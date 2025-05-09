65°
$$$ Best Bets: 2nd round playoff action in the NBA and NHL!

2 hours 46 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, May 09 2025 May 9, 2025 May 09, 2025 4:33 PM May 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and NHL playoffs, college baseball and the MLB!

Friday

NBA Playoffs:
Cavaliers @ Pacers: Cavaliers -4.5
Thunder @ Nuggets: Thunder -5.5

College Baseball:
Oklahoma @ Kentucky: Oklahoma ML
UCLA @ Illinois: UCLA -1.5
Tulane @ Memphis: Tulane -1.5
Florida @ Texas: Texas ML
Arkansas @ LSU: LSU ML
McNeese @ Northwestern: Northwestern ML

MLB:
Rangers @ Tigers: u7.5 Total Runs
Brewers @ Rays: u9.5 Total Runs
Phillies @ Guardians: Phillies ML
Marlins @ White Sox: Marlins ML
Reds @ Astros: Astros ML
Yankees @ Athletics: Yankees ML

NHL Playoffs:
Maple Leafs @ Panthers: Panthers ML
Stars @ Jets: Jets ML

Saturday

NBA Playoffs:
Celtics @ Knicks: Celtics -5.5
Timberwolves @ Warriors: Warriors +5.5

College Baseball:
TBD

MLB:
TBD

NHL Playoffs:
Capitals @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes ML
Golden Knights @ Oilers: Golden Knights ML

Sunday

NBA Playoffs:
TBD

College Baseball:
TBD

MLB:
TBD

NHL Playoffs:
TBD

