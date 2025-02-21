BESE wipes Impact Charter board clean, appoints new members in special meeting Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - In a meeting Friday morning, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Louisiana Department of Education wiped the Impact Charter board clean.

The meeting resulted in all of the board members of Education Explosion being replaced with new ones. State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley said that the new board members are members of the greater Baton Rouge community "sourced from a number of various sources."

The new Impact board includes Perry Daniel, Marguerite Mack, Mikki Matthews, Pheriche Perkins, Achilles Williams, Torrence Williams and Willie Williams, Jr.

"There is...a tremendous amount of responsibility when one choses to serve on a board in the sector of education," Brumley said at the meeting.

Attorney for Impact Charter Ron Haley said what happened today was illegal and that he intends to press further litigation.

"This is an unfortunate day where we had a state agency completely overreach and reconstituted the board without any public comment on who these board members are, without any consideration for the school, the students," Haley said. "This was an ambush, this was a plot, this was a plan."

This meeting was scheduled in response to an audit published by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office. The audit alleged Impact Charter top dog Chakesha Scott misused school funds for personal trips and purchases.

"Members must comply with and carry out all applicable federal and state laws and policies governing the school. They must carry out the visions of a charter school contract," Brumley said at the meeting. "And when any of these core responsibilities are not being met, as an authorizer, BESE has an obligation to take action."

Impact officials said the audit was full of misinformation and fueled by a political agenda. That audit came after a raid at the school in May 2024 by the Legislative Auditor's office.