BESE approves 'Let Teachers Teach' recommendations targeting disruptive students, redundant training

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana's statewide school board on Wednesday approved recommendations from its "Let Teachers Teach" workgroup, reducing the number of training sessions for teachers and calling for stricter student discipline in an effort to eliminate distractions.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted unanimously to approve the policies.

“Louisiana is making a stand to take the teaching profession back for educators, students, and parents,” said Cade Brumley, the state superintendent. “I applaud BESE for helping us remove disruptions so teachers can actually teach and students can actually learn.” More than two dozen educators from around the state met this year to review state school policies and produced 18 recommendations they said would help teachers do their jobs better. The policies are expected to be in place before the end of the current school year. Teachers have said that reducing training time for those who have already shown excellence in the classroom will allow them to have more autonomy in developing lesson plans.