Berwick Police looking for escaped inmate with 'violent tendencies' who attacked guard with chemicals

BERWICK — Police are searching for Cecil Michael Stratton, an inmate who escaped from the Berwick Police Department Jail late Wednesday night.

Police say Stratton and Brandon Brunet escaped just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Berwick Police said that during lockdown procedures, Stratton threw chemicals in an officer's face, allowing him and Brunet to escape.

Police said that Brunet is now back in custody.

Police added that the public should remain vigilant, saying that Stratton is known to have violent tendencies and has previously escaped from a prison facility in North Louisiana.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berwick Police Department at 985-384-7710.