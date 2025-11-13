Berwick escapee has criminal record dating to 1998, including several arrests for escape, court records show

BERWICK — A St. Mary Parish inmate accused of escaping custody after throwing cleaning chemicals into a jailer’s face has a long history of fleeing law enforcement after being apprehended, court records show.

Cecil Michael Stratton’s criminal record stretches back more than a quarter-century and his first escape was logged in 2002. He bolted from the Berwick Police Department Jail late Wednesday and law officers warned residents that he had violent tendencies.

His booking photo was taken at the Berwick jail earlier Wednesday. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office say Stratton, 46, and Brandon Lee Brunet left their cell during a lockdown and attacked a jailer.

Court records obtained by WBRZ show that Stratton’s rap sheet dates to at least 1998, when he was charged with theft, illegal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a moveable. Later that year, he was accused of simple burglary, and by early 2023 he had been accused of illegal possession of stolen property.

In 2002, he was accused of marijuana possession, speeding, resisting an officer and simple escape. He pleaded guilty to the marijuana charge.

His alleged crimes turned more violent later. In the summer of 2003, he was accused of attempted first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and other charges. Burglary charges followed in 2005, and he was again charged with simple escape that year.

According to media reports, Stratton in 2005 led police on a chase at speeds hitting 80 mph in Ouachita Parish after police received a report that two men had robbed a Harvest Foods store. Police said Stratton and another person had escaped from the Centerville Jail in St. Mary Parish and were driving a truck that had been stolen in New Iberia.

In 2009, he pleaded no contest after being charged with vehicle theft, simple burglary and simple escape. A judge sentenced him to four years.

Stratton was accused of battery of a dating partner in August 2024, and this past August was accused of possession and distribution of a legend drug without a prescription, driving on the wrong side of the road and other traffic offenses.

"The public is urged to use extreme caution if Stratton is seen or located. Do not attempt to approach him," The Berwick Police Department said.