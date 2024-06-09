80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Berthelot claims third Louisiana Amateur Championship

1 hour 56 minutes 34 seconds ago Sunday, June 09 2024 Jun 9, 2024 June 09, 2024 10:03 PM June 09, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - Despite a scary 18th hole, Greg Berthelot won his third Louisiana Amateur Championship Sunday at the Country Club of Louisiana.

Berthelot came into Sunday's final round as the leader at 6-under and extended his lead to four strokes after a birdie on 16 got him to 9-under par.

Berthelot stood on 18 tee with that four-shot lead, but after his third shot clipped a tree and found the water, he needed all of his cushion.

Berthelot carded a triple-bogey on 18, but his 6-under par score for the week was good enough to beat Ponchatoula's Jarrod Johnson by a stroke.

The win gives Berthelot a berth in the 2024 U.S. Amateur at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days