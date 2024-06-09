80°
Latest Weather Blog
Berthelot claims third Louisiana Amateur Championship
BATON ROUGE - Despite a scary 18th hole, Greg Berthelot won his third Louisiana Amateur Championship Sunday at the Country Club of Louisiana.
Berthelot came into Sunday's final round as the leader at 6-under and extended his lead to four strokes after a birdie on 16 got him to 9-under par.
Berthelot stood on 18 tee with that four-shot lead, but after his third shot clipped a tree and found the water, he needed all of his cushion.
Berthelot carded a triple-bogey on 18, but his 6-under par score for the week was good enough to beat Ponchatoula's Jarrod Johnson by a stroke.
The win gives Berthelot a berth in the 2024 U.S. Amateur at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mothers who have lost children to violence join together at community meeting...
-
U.S.S KIDD Veterans Museum opens D-Day exhibit for the month of June
-
Residents gather in Downtown Baton Rouge for Flag Week festivities
-
LPSO: Bear believed to be hit by vehicle around Holden
-
Three dead in two-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish; speeding suspected