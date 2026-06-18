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Officials respond to fire at Sammy's Grill in Prairieville

8 hours 14 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, June 17 2026 Jun 17, 2026 June 17, 2026 10:47 PM June 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PRAIRIEVILLE - Firefighters responded to a fire Wednesday night at Sammy's Grill, fire officials told WBRZ.

The Prairieville Fire Department and the St. George Fire Department both responded to the fire.

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No other information was immediately available at this time.

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