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Officials respond to fire at Sammy's Grill in Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE - Firefighters responded to a fire Wednesday night at Sammy's Grill, fire officials told WBRZ.
The Prairieville Fire Department and the St. George Fire Department both responded to the fire.
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No other information was immediately available at this time.
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