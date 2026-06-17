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Five injured in shooting at Lobdell Boulevard apartment complex

1 hour 40 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, June 17 2026 Jun 17, 2026 June 17, 2026 8:04 PM June 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Five people were injured in a shooting on Lobdell Boulevard, officials said.

Emergency officials said four people were taken to the hospital in stable condition from the Pelican Bay apartment complex, with one person refusing transportation.

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The Baton Rouge Police Department said on scene that at least two teenagers were injured.

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