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3 tornadoes touch down across southeast Louisiana between Wednesday night, Thursday morning

2 hours 42 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, June 18 2026 Jun 18, 2026 June 18, 2026 2:06 PM June 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOUMA — The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday night into Thursday morning as Tropical Storm Arthur made its way through the region. 

The first tornado, an EF1, made landfall in Houma around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday and lasted roughly one minute. It recorded a peak wind speed of around 95 mph.

The storm, a tropical disturbance that blanketed southern Louisiana in heavy rain and caused flooding, scattered debris across several yards. No fatalities have been reported as a result of the possible tornado in Houma. 

The second tornado, another EF1, hit Avondale in Jefferson Parish around 12:32 a.m. on Thursday. This one lasted around two minutes and recorded a peak wind speed of 90 mph. 

A third tornado, also an EF1, hit Bridge City in Jefferson Parish around 12:42 a.m. and lasted 16 minutes. This system recorded a peak wind speed of around 95 mph. 

No injuries were reported in any of the tornadoes. 

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Learn more about the storm and flooding across the state from WBRZ's Storm Station Meteorologists. 

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