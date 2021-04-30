Bensons donate $20M to expand New Orleans cancer center

Image: WWL-TV / Twitter

BATON ROUGE - Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson announced a $20 million donation to expand the Ochsner cancer center which already bears his name.

Benson and his wife Gayle made the announcement at the New Orleans hospital Tuesday morning.

The Saints owner said he never imagined the Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center would fill up, but that day has come.

Hospital officials also unveiled a new look for the expanded center.