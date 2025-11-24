Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase apologizes for spitting incident that led to his suspension

CINCINNATI(AP) — Ja'Marr Chase apologized Monday for spitting on Jalen Ramsey during the fourth quarter of the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 16. Chase was suspended by the NFL for Sunday's game. His statement of apology was addressed to his team, the Bengals and Steelers organizations and the NFL community, but the star wide receiver did not mention Ramsey by name. “Please know I am speaking from my heart when I say I take full responsibility for my actions during last Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh,” Chase said in the statement, which was posted on social media. “What I did was wrong. The circumstances don’t matter. My passion for the game is no excuse. There’s zero place in our sport or in life for that level of disrespect. I want to personally apologize to everyone within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization. I let my emotions in the moment get the better of me." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ja’Marr Chase (@lahjay10_)

Chase added: “This has been a tough season with some incredibly hard losses. We’ve all been frustrated. But instead of stepping up with calm, class and leadership, I let you down. My having to sit out yesterday’s game makes my actions even more inexcusable.”

According to the NFL Players Association database, Chase was docked at least $448,333,33 in base salary as a result of the suspension.

Higgins has been ruled out for Thursday night's game at Baltimore. The Bengals (3-8) have dropped eight of nine, but are expecting to have quarterback Joe Burrow back from a turf toe injury that required surgery and has sidelined him for nine games.