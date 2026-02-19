Ben Dackiw - Sports Anchor and Reporter

Ben Dackiw joined the WBRZ team as a Sports Anchor and Reporter on January 27, 2026. Though he was born in Toronto, Canada, he grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, and eventually made his way to the University of Oklahoma for his education. Ben began his professional career in Bismarck, North Dakota, where he spent two years working at KFYR-TV before relocating to his current residence in Baton Rouge.

Outside of the newsroom, Ben is a passionate sports fan with a particular love for hockey and the Winnipeg Jets. He also enjoys reading and playing video games, citing Resident Evil as his favorite series. While Ben is now settling into life in Louisiana, he remains close with his family, including an older sister who lives in Orlando.

Follow Ben:

Instagram: @bendackiw

Twitter X : @bendackiw