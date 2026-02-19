Latest Weather Blog
Baker PD: Brothers arrested after stealing man's medication at gunpoint inside his home
BAKER — Two brothers were arrested after they stole several prescription medications from a man while holding him at gunpoint in his own home, Baker Police said.
Baker Police said that Kendall and Chavez Marshall were among three people who arrived at a man's Plaza Drive home on Feb. 3, brandishing guns and wearing masks. According to a Baker Police affidavit, the men, including the Marshalls, went to the older man's home because he owed one of them money.
The man, who told police he recognized all three men, said the men held guns to his face before going through a cabinet in the man's living room and taking 30 pills each of Klonopin, Caplyta, Oxcarbazepin and Levocetirizine. The trio then left the home, Baker Police said.
The man later identified Kendall, 22, and Chavez, 18, as two of the people who robbed him.
The Marshall brothers were both arrested on armed robbery charges on Wednesday.
