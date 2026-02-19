82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baker PD: Brothers arrested after stealing man's medication at gunpoint inside his home

5 hours 27 seconds ago Thursday, February 19 2026 Feb 19, 2026 February 19, 2026 6:22 AM February 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy
Photos (L to R): Chavez Marshall and Kendall Marshall

BAKER — Two brothers were arrested after they stole several prescription medications from a man while holding him at gunpoint in his own home, Baker Police said. 

Baker Police said that Kendall and Chavez Marshall were among three people who arrived at a man's Plaza Drive home on Feb. 3, brandishing guns and wearing masks. According to a Baker Police affidavit, the men, including the Marshalls, went to the older man's home because he owed one of them money. 

The man, who told police he recognized all three men, said the men held guns to his face before going through a cabinet in the man's living room and taking 30 pills each of Klonopin, Caplyta, Oxcarbazepin and Levocetirizine. The trio then left the home, Baker Police said. 

The man later identified Kendall, 22, and Chavez, 18, as two of the people who robbed him. 

Trending News

The Marshall brothers were both arrested on armed robbery charges on Wednesday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days