UPDATE: scattered showers and thunderstorms to continue due to incoming cold front

UPDATE - 9:05 p.m. Wednesday: The National Weather Service allowed the severe thunderstorm watch to expire. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the night, especially north of the interstates before gradually tapering. While widespread issues are not expected, a rogue thunderstorm or two could produce downpours or gusty wind as a cold front pushes into the area. As a result of the front, lows will trend a few degrees cooler, bottoming out in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Tomorrow: As the front stalls over the region on Thursday, intermittent showers remain in the forecast. While it won't be a total washout, keep an umbrella close. The Storm Station will also be keeping an eye out for another flare-up of heavier thunderstorms late in the day, possibly lasting into the evening. The frontal influence will create a stark north-to-south temperature contrast with cooler highs in the 70s in southwest Mississippi and warmer temperatures closer to 80° along and south of the I-10/12 corridor.

Up Next: The stalled front will play an even bigger role in the forecast on Friday as it interacts with a piece of energy in the atmosphere. Showers and thunderstorms will grow more numerous as the day progresses, keeping temperatures in the 60s for much of the day. Widespread rain will take over by late afternoon, potentially grinding the commute home to a halt. Rain will be steady, or even heavy at times, on Friday night as several inches of rain fall in the Capital Area. By the time rain wraps up early Saturday, most are looking at 2-4" of rain as a baseline, though there may be a few pockets pushing 4"+.





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Friday night's rainmaker is trending even quicker, setting up a drier weekend. Aside from a few light showers on Saturday morning, most of the day is now looking dry and notably cooler with a high in the low 70s. Sunday will begin crisp with lows in the upper 40s, followed by a mainly sunny afternoon with highs in the mid-70s. Sunshine will continue dominating into next week, with temperatures gradually rebounding.

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