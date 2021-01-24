Beloved Baton Rouge anchor, Donna Britt, passes away at 62

BATON ROUGE - Donna Britt, a long-time anchor with Baton Rouge's local CBS affiliate WAFB, has passed away at 62.

A beloved fixture in the Baton Rouge community, Britt was an anchor with WAFB for nearly 38 years.

Prior to this, she entered the industry as a radio anchor.

As a student, Britt had been working for WYNK radio, and in 1981 decided to obtain temporary employment with WAFB.

But her role with the station became much more than a temporary job.

Her professional yet warm demeanor and poise resonated with audiences, and Britt swiftly moved from weekend reporter to full-time reporter to host of morning news shows to prime time.

She was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in July of 2017 and retired from her role with the station she loved in June of 2018.

At the time of Britt's retirement, WBRZ aired a special tribute to the accomplished anchor. Please click here to view it.

Britt died Thursday (Jan. 21) morning, surrounded by family and friends.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Governor John Bel Edwards were among the elected officials to comment on her passing.

Statement from the mayor:

I am deeply saddened by the loss of the beloved Donna Britt. Throughout her lifetime, Donna was a light for many, and an essential part of the fabric of our community.

To know Donna was to love her, and thousands of our community members undoubtedly did. Not only was her talent as an anchor a part of the fabric of our community, but her heart for the people of Baton Rouge was evident in her endless service and the generosity of her daily actions. She poured her life into this community, and we are all richer for it.

On behalf of the Baton Rouge community, my thoughts and prayers go out to her husband Mark, her children, and all of those who cherished her during her lifetime. Donna will live on in the hearts of many for years to come.