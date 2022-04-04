78°
Bayou Sorrel Bridge re-opened after days of construction

1 hour 57 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, April 04 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE PARISH - A small bridge in Bayou Sorrel has been repaired after days of repeated closures after it was hit by a barge. 

The bridge will still be closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday night for the Coast Guard to clear barges from the channel. according to the parish council. 

