Baton Rouge Zoo will host its first-ever car show this fall

By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Zoo announced that it will host its first-ever car show this fall.

The inaugural Rumble in the Jungle will display a variety of classic and custom-built cars all throughout the zoo's grounds.

Anyone wanting to show off their ride can register from now until Oct. 10 here

The event is from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 1. Entry will cost $15 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under and $12 for seniors, zoo members, first responders and veterans. Children under one-year-old get in free. 

