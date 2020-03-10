66°
Baton Rouge Zoo to hold 'Spring Green' celebration

Tuesday, March 10 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Zoo will hold an event to educate the community on how to help wild animals and wild places at special amphitheater programs.

The educational "Spring Green" event will be held on March 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Games and small prizes will be included for children with a "find the green" scavenger hunt throughout the zoo. 

The price is included in the zoo's regular admission prices and free for members.

