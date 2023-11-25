Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Zoo adds 'Zoo Lights' at night for the next five weeks
BATON ROUGE - Friday night was the first night of Zoo Lights at the Baton Rouge Zoo. Each evening, starting 5:30, people can come in and walk through a lit up zoo.
"It doesn't even feel like night. It's really bright," one visitor, Karoline Taylor, said.
The lights attracted the attention of many visitors, as Taylor continued to call the lights "amazing" and said she had never seen "anything like this" in reference to the zoo being lit.
"We've been to the zoo to see animals, but not the lights," another visitor, Jenna Fontenot said, "Very cool, It's beautiful!"
Alongside the lights themselves, more events will happen at the zoo to commemorate the season, such as Santa making appearances on Friday and Saturday nights. Additionally, the zoo will have places to stop at to stay out of the cold.
"Of course our Flamingo Cafe will be open for hot chocolate and a place to warm up," Madison Petty with BR Zoo said.
Trending News
For more information on the Zoo Lights, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Locals fan out in search of the perfect Christmas tree
-
Veterinarians expect influx of dogs with digestive problems - See what holiday...
-
Baton Rouge native Richard Lipsey recounts witnessing JFK's autopsy on the 60th...
-
$$$ Best Bets: Thanksgiving dinner with a side of extra cash! $$$
-
Community leaders compete in St. Vincent de Paul's annual turkey carving contest