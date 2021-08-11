Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge woman killed in overnight crash along Joor Road
BATON ROUGE - A tragic overnight traffic incident along Joor Road resulted in one person's death, sources say.
On Wednesday morning, Louisiana State Police are investigating the crash, which reportedly occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Joor Road and Mickens, near Greenwell Street.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's office confirmed that 29-year-old Kemi Gilmore was killed in the wreck.
State Police say an initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Gilmore was headed northbound on LA Hwy 946 in a 2020 Nissan Sentra.
For reasons still under investigation, Gilmore's Nissan went off road and crashed into a tree.
According to authorities, Gilmore was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Trending News
Gilmore was a resident of Baton Rouge, police say.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person found injured on Lorraine Street following reported shooting
-
News 2 Geaux on Wednesday morning
-
Jefferson Terrace Elementary implements innovative tech, teaching methods for start of new...
-
News 2 Geaux at 7 a.m.
-
Students in EBR, Livingston Parish attend first day of 2021-2022 school year