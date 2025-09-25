81°
Baton Rouge woman dies on I-10 near LaPlace after head-on collision with car driving wrong way
LAPLACE — A Baton Rouge woman was killed in a car crash along I-10 near LaPlace earlier this week.
Patricia Saidu, 21, died Tuesday night around 11 p.m. when an SUV driving the wrong way on I-10 coming from U.S. 51 collided with her car. According to the Louisiana State Police, the two cars then caught fire.
The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, but Saidu died at the scene.
LSP is investigating what caused the crash and is testing both drivers for impairment.
