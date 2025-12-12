44°
Baton Rouge Symphony performs Handel's 'Messiah' alongside choir at St. Joseph's Cathedral

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Symphony spread Christmas cheer with their performance of Handel's "Messiah" at St. Joseph's Cathedral on Thursday night.

The director, Taylor Hollier, told WBRZ that it's the first time this set has been performed at St. Joseph's Cathedral.

