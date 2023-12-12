Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra hosting free holiday pop-up concerts

BATON ROUGE - The holiday season is here and the Baton Rouge Symphony is helping the community get into the festive spirit with a series of free 45-minute concerts.

With a lineup of talented musicians and performers, visitors won't need a ticket to enjoy a warm and joyous atmosphere.

A list of the holiday pop-ups is below:

Perkins Rowe Concert

10202 Perkins Rowe Baton Rouge, LA, 70810

Baton Rouge General

East Baton Rouge Public Library - Main Library

River Center Branch Library

OLOL Children's Hospital