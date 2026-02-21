Baton Rouge schools sweep Indoor championships

70°
By: Ben Dackiw

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge area schools won every division at the 2026 LHSAA High School Indoor Championships. A long day of track and field events ended with Catholic winning the boys division one title, University-Lab winning boys division two, St. Joe's winning girls division one and Madison Prep winning girls division two.

St. Joe's beat Lafayette by just three points to take first place, which was the closest first place-second place margin of the day.

