76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge residents flock to annual Soul Food Festival

3 hours 50 minutes 49 seconds ago Sunday, May 18 2025 May 18, 2025 May 18, 2025 8:43 PM May 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Sunday was the last day of the 2025 Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival. 

People around the capital region came out to the Goodwood Main Library to enjoy music, shop at different vendors and taste food from the area. 

Organizers said the festival is a good way to educate people about African American culture. 

Trending News

"We thought what would be more important than to do the educational process of where soul food came from, and then invite soul food people back together especially the cooks and the patrons who love soul food," founder Henry Turner Jr. said. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days