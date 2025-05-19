76°
Baton Rouge residents flock to annual Soul Food Festival
BATON ROUGE - Sunday was the last day of the 2025 Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival.
People around the capital region came out to the Goodwood Main Library to enjoy music, shop at different vendors and taste food from the area.
Organizers said the festival is a good way to educate people about African American culture.
"We thought what would be more important than to do the educational process of where soul food came from, and then invite soul food people back together especially the cooks and the patrons who love soul food," founder Henry Turner Jr. said.
