Baton Rouge residents celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with a march for peace

BATON ROUGE - Side by side, dozens marched on the streets of Baton Rouge with a call for peace.

"The main message today is peace. Peace in our city and unity and showing that equity is always a thing in this city," said President of the Baton Rouge NAACP, Eugene Collins.

The march comes on the brink of Martin Luther King Jr.'s holiday. For everyone there, walking over half a mile from Scotland Avenue to Mumford Stadium, they want the community to know divisiveness isn't going to cut it anymore.

"We've all gone through a great deal of unrest and unfortunate situations during this unprecedented time. This is the time for us to come together more so," said participant, Dr. Tia Mills.

This march was all to further the message of peace Dr. King exemplified in the '60s.

Chief Murphy Paul with the Baton Rouge Police Department showed up to support the cause.

"There's too much divisiveness going on in America right now. But, when we understand what Dr. Martin Luther King represents and his messages we need to reflect," said Chief Murphy Paul.

Though there are changes and much smaller numbers due to the pandemic, the purpose is still the same.

To spark the change that Dr. King fought so hard for is these residents marched for.

"It's something that's more important now more than ever," said Mills.

After the march, participants attended the Capital City Senior Bowl football game at Southern University.