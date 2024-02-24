Baton Rouge rapper's grave destroyed, leaving his mother to ask why

BATON ROUGE - Almost every day, Ava Burton says she stops by the cemetery where her son, Garrett, is buried.

"I come everyday during the day time, just sit out here and pray," Burton said.

On Friday, she got a concerning phone call that his grave was vandalized. When she got there, she discovered it was destroyed.

"It had been demolished, I thought it was something different, I didn't know they tore all this up," Burton said, "Just took a hammer, and beat it open, I guess."

The damage caused more pain to Burton, as she could not understand why someone would desecrate her son's memory.

"I was more mad than I was hurt, I couldn't understand why someone would do something this. When someone is dead, you let the dead rest in peace, you don't do that," Burton said.

Garrett is better known as Baton Rouge rapper, Da Real Gee Money. He was shot to death in 2017 outside of his recording studio at 22 years old. Burton says he had a promising career in front of him.

"Atlantic Records was going to sign him. He was coming out of the studio that Sunday, he was leaving Monday, [and] he never got the chance to do it," Burton said.

Since no one has been charged for his murder, she says she hasn't gotten closure.

"It's horrible," Burton said. "My sisters, everyone, my nieces, my nephews, everyone is upset. Why would you do this? I can't understand. I wish they find who did this, I really want to know. I'm trying to figure out what made you do that now? We're going on seven years."

Burton was told there are cameras at the cemetery, so she is hoping to find whoever did it. The granite tile was immediately replaced and a new name plate was made.

"Stop the violence, please. Put the guns down. Leave people's grave alone. Find y'all something else to do. Pretty sure there is a lot of something else you can be doing than bothering people's graves," Burton said.

Last year, a suspect in the case, took a plea deal. He was charged as an accessory. The district's attorney office said they did not have enough evidence.