Boosie arrested on weapons charges in San Diego, reportedly shooting rap video

2 hours 47 minutes 6 seconds ago Sunday, May 07 2023 May 7, 2023 May 07, 2023 3:51 PM May 07, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

SAN DIEGO - Rapper Boosie Badazz was arrested in San Diego on weapons charges while he was in town shooting a music video. 

According to the San Diego County Jail, Boosie was booked on four charges: felon in possession of a firearm, concealed carry weapon in a vehicle, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and unlisted owner of a registered firearm. 

Boosie posted a picture on social media on Friday with Bully Three, a rapper who worked with Boosie on a song called "How You Wanna Play It?" 

As of Sunday afternoon, Boosie had bonded out of jail. 

