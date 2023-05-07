81°
Boosie arrested on weapons charges in San Diego, reportedly shooting rap video
SAN DIEGO - Rapper Boosie Badazz was arrested in San Diego on weapons charges while he was in town shooting a music video.
According to the San Diego County Jail, Boosie was booked on four charges: felon in possession of a firearm, concealed carry weapon in a vehicle, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and unlisted owner of a registered firearm.
Boosie posted a picture on social media on Friday with Bully Three, a rapper who worked with Boosie on a song called "How You Wanna Play It?"
As of Sunday afternoon, Boosie had bonded out of jail.
