Report: Feds arrest Baton Rouge rapper Boosie in California

Wednesday, June 14 2023
Source: TMZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SAN DIEGO - Baton Rouge-based rapper Boosie Badazz was reportedly taken into custody by federal agents just moments after leaving a court appearance related to a weapons charge in California.

TMZ reports the rapper just had that gun-related charged dismissed in San Diego County and was leaving the courthouse when he was intercepted by the feds Wednesday. The outlet did not have further details on what led to his latest arrest.

Boosie was last arrested in May after he was reportedly caught with weapons while producing a music video in California. 

