Two people dead in two separate drunk driving crashes in the Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE - Two suspected drunk driving crashes killed two people and left others hospitalized with serious injuries within the last month. Authorities have either arrested the drivers or issued warrants in both cases.

Baton Rouge Police documents say Marlon Morrison crashed into a motorcyclist on Airline Highway in May. Investigators say his breath test registered a .228 blood alcohol content, nearly three times the legal limit.

Just last week, Baton Rouge Police booked Alaja Smith after they said she drove the wrong way on Interstate 110. Investigators say a blood test revealed her blood alcohol level registered .189, more than twice the legal limit. That crash killed her passenger and injured two others.

"It's crazy, but it's happening more and more, and a lot of people have other types of impairment with alcohol, which makes it even more dangerous," said Paula Zachary, a volunteer with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Zachary's son died in a single-vehicle crash involving alcohol impairment.

"I bring the awareness, if you got a drink, you need to stay at home or make plans that somebody can pick you up," she said.

On Wednesday, MADD held a ceremony honoring first responders for keeping impaired drivers off the road. The ceremony honored first responders across Louisiana, including Shreveport Police Officer Darryl Council, who clocked 203 DWI arrests last year, the most in the state.

"The amount of the arrests is not important. We just want to make sure that everybody gets home safe. It's not about how many people we can take to jail. It's about safety. It's about people coming back home to their family and their loved ones," Council said.

Executive Director Sunny Wall said the organization reaches out to every law enforcement agency across the state and asks them to submit nomination forms for officers who made 30 or more DWI arrests in a year.

Wall said impaired driving is not limited to alcohol and now includes drugs, mixtures, and prescription medication. She said it has not decreased enough.

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