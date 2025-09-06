86°
Baton Rouge Police looking for alleged rapist
BATON ROUGE — An alleged rapist is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.
Officers are searching for Anthony Jelks Jr., 25, for alleged first-degree rape, according to a Crime Stoppers social media post.
Anyone with information about Jelks' whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867 or to submit an anonymous tip at their website here.
