Multiple people hurt after shooting at Southern fraternity house
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning at a Southern University fraternity house that left multiple people injured.
The shooting reportedly happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity home on Harding Boulevard near the entrance of campus.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said nine people were injured and seven of them were brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
#BREAKING: Line of BRPD officers near Southern University after multi-victim shooting outside Kappa Alpha Psu fraternity. No life-threatening injuries reported. Stayed tuned on @WBRZ as we gather more info. pic.twitter.com/OhqFaS7Ijh— Kalista Mitrisin (@KalistaMitrisin) October 21, 2022
Police detained one person after the shooting, but sources say the person may not have been involved.
WBRZ is still working to gather more details on this developing story.
