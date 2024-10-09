Baton Rouge Police Department hosting K-9 competition demonstration Thursday

BATON ROUGE - This week, police officers from around the US and their K-9 partners are here in Baton Rouge for the United States Police Canine Association 2024 national trials.

Since Monday, K-9s have been tested on the skills that they learned by their handlers such as obedience, scent work, and criminal apprehension.

The public is invited to join in on the fun Thursday evening at Alex Box Stadium for the Baton Rouge Police Department's National Night Out event.

According to the National Night Out's website, the event is an "annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie."

Starting at 5 p.m., there will be family-fun activities, free food, and more, then a public demonstration of the K-9s' skills they have been showing off.

Police Chief Thomas Morse says BRPD's K-9s have been showing out throughout the week.

"This year is a very tight running. When I was looking at the score sheet last night through the three competitions they've had already, in the top four, we have Baton Rouge police officers with only a half point in between them, so today and tomorrow are gonna be really big to see how things turn out," Morse said.

Being named the top dog in the nation is a huge honor. The winning dog will take home a trophy and bragging rights.