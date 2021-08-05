Baton Rouge Police ask public to complete brief online survey

BATON ROUGE - Authorities in Louisiana's capital region are using a variety of resources to reduce crime in Baton Rouge.

One essential tool that continues to be of vital importance is data.

This is why the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is asking the public to provide officials with much-needed data related to crime in local communities.

Those interested in complying simply need to complete the brief online survey HERE. A link is also provided in the Facebook post below.

The survey allows participants to describe the community they live in and share thoughts on how safe they feel in their neighborhood and surrounding area.

This survey and similar means of data-collection implemented by BRPD are just a few of the many methods local police and other community programs are utilizing in an effort to reduce local crime.

Click here for more information on BRPD and its role in keeping Baton Rouge safe.



