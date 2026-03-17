Baton Rouge pet owners can get free vaccines at three upcoming clinics

BATON ROUGE — Companion Animal Alliance will provide free vaccinations for area pets through a national initiative called Vaccinated and Loved.

Petco Love, a national nonprofit organization, has provided four million free pet vaccines to participating animal welfare partners, including Companion Animal Alliance. The program aims to combat preventable yet deadly diseases in communities by distributing free vaccines to partner organizations.

Through this effort, Companion Animal Alliance aims to vaccinate 200 dogs and cats.

The drive-through clinics are on a first-come, first-served basis. There are no requirements to qualify for the free vaccines.

Rabies vaccines and a chance to sign up for free spay and neuter services will also be available on-site.

The first vaccine clinic will be held on March 21 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Jewel Newman Community Center at 2013 Central Rd.

The next clinic will be held on April 11 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Charles R Kelly Community Center at 3535 Riley St.

The final clinic will be held on May 2 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Dr Leo Butler Community Center at 950 Lorri Burgess Ave.

"Through our partnership with Petco Love, Companion Animal Alliance is able to provide free, lifesaving vaccines to pets in our community and reach families who may not otherwise have access to this care," said Christina Obidah, communications manager at Companion Animal Alliance.

For more information about vaccine distribution, contact Companion Animal Alliance at 225-408-5360 or email communications@caabr.org.