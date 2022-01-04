49°
Baton Rouge OMV closes again due to COVID concerns

2 hours 55 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, January 04 2022 Jan 4, 2022 January 04, 2022 4:35 PM January 04, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Office of Motor Vehicles is once again shutting down its Baton Rouge location amid a spike in coronavirus cases. 

The office confirmed Tuesday that the office was temporarily close due to "COVID-19 precautions." Read the full announcement below.

The Baton Rouge OMV location is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 precautions. Customers who have appointments scheduled during the closure must reschedule online at expresslane.org.

 The Gonzales OMV location will reopen tomorrow, Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

