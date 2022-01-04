Baton Rouge OMV closes again due to COVID concerns

BATON ROUGE - The Office of Motor Vehicles is once again shutting down its Baton Rouge location amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

The office confirmed Tuesday that the office was temporarily close due to "COVID-19 precautions." Read the full announcement below.

The Baton Rouge OMV location is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 precautions. Customers who have appointments scheduled during the closure must reschedule online at expresslane.org.

The Gonzales OMV location will reopen tomorrow, Wednesday, January 5, 2022.