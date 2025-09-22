Baton Rouge Music Studios opens new creative hub

73°
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Music Studios celebrated the grand opening of its new creative hub on Sunray Avenue. 

The new space features state-of-the-art recording studios, performance areas and interactive music stations. 

"This is a way to provide accessibility. A lot of kids have a laptop or they record on their phones. This is a way to give to them a whole playground of state the art technology to continue developing that," Doug Gay, BRMS creative managing partner, said. 

