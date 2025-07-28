Baton Rouge mother detained by ICE for two months released

BATON ROUGE - A young Baton Rouge mother has been reunited with her family after she was arrested by ICE agents in New Orleans two months ago.

2 On Your Side first reported that Paola Clouatre had an appointment on May 27 at New Orleans USCIS for an interview pertaining to her permanent residence status.

The 25-year-old entered the U.S. from Mexico and was legally processed with her family about a decade ago. Days before her interview, Paola learned she had a final order of removal issued by a judge in California in 2018. Unbeknownst to her, Paola's mother missed an immigration hearing and a removal order was issued for the entire family.

Following the interview, Paola and her husband were told to wait for additional paperwork but instead were greeted by three ICE agents.

She was held at Richwood Correctional Facility in Monroe. Her husband, Adrian Clouatre, drove their two children, a 19-month-old boy and a nine-week-old girl, to see their mom so they can visit and the baby can nurse.

Less than two weeks after WBRZ's story aired, a California judge granted a motion to reopen Paola's case and granted an emergency stay of removal.

On July 28, Paola was released on her own recognizance.

"I'm very relieved ICE has been able to see the light and let this person who didn't deserve to be detained be released, so she can address her problems and take care of her family," the family's attorney Carey Holliday said.