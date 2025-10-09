78°
Baton Rouge man struck, killed along New Jersey interstate; New York man accused of hit-and-run

2 hours 9 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, October 09 2025 Oct 9, 2025 October 09, 2025 8:04 AM October 09, 2025 in News
Source: WRNJ
By: Domenic Purdy

READINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A New York man has been charged with the fatal hit-and-run death of a Baton Rouge man in New Jersey, local outlet WRNJ reported. 

Marshall J. Vizinat, 57, was killed Sept. 28 after being struck by a truck with an attached trailer while standing outside his car along I-78 near Readington Township. The driver then drove away before striking another vehicle after exiting the highway in Tewksbury Township, WRNJ added.

The crash, which was later ruled a hit-and-run, eventually saw the arrest of 24-year-old Nanuet, New York, man Antoni E. Xicay Mazariegos on second-degree death by auto, second-degree leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death and third-degree strict liability vehicular homicide charges, WRNJ reported Tuesday.

According to authorities, Mazariegos was drunk at the time of the crash.

