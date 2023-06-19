Baton Rouge man says car crashed through his home, hit daughter's bed while she was sleeping

BATON ROUGE - A man says he and his family are lucky to be unharmed after a driver went off-road and smashed through the front of his home overnight.

The crash was reported to Baton Rouge Police early Monday morning on Westbrook Drive, in a neighborhood located off Goodwood Boulevard. Marcus Mencer, the homeowner, told WBRZ he woke up to a "huge thump" only to discover the car was already gone, leaving behind a gaping hole in his house.

Mencer says the car went into his daughter's bedroom and pushed her bed several feet while she was sleeping.

"Knocked the bed maybe three or four feet from where it was positioned," Mencer explained. "She was in the bed at the time, luckily not injured."

The car that seemingly caused the damage was found abandoned about a block away, with the front end smashed in from the impact. Mencer said he was disappointed with how police handled the situation, adding that he and his neighbors found the car after officers had already left the scene.

"They never took the time to even drive down the street there to find the car, which was less than a block away," Mencer said.

Police have not yet identified the driver.