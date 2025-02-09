Baton Rouge man killed in overnight crash in Acadia Parish

EGAN - A man from Baton Rouge died in a car crash that happened shortly after midnight in Acadia Parish.

Early Sunday morning, state police were called to a crash on I-10 westbound near Trumps Road in Egan, which is past Lafayette. Troopers found that a semi-truck was stopped in the right lane due to traffic congestion from a previous crash, and the car behind it, being driven by 58-year-old Luvenson Sowell, did not stop and crashed into the back of it.

Sowell was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died on the scene from his injuries.

It was not immediately clear why Sowell did not stop, but toxicology samples were taken from the scene as part of the investigation.