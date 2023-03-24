79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge man dead after crashing car into canal near Ascension Parish neighborhood

1 hour 56 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, March 24 2023 Mar 24, 2023 March 24, 2023 1:52 PM March 24, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - A Baton Rouge man was killed after he apparently ran a stop sign and crashed into a canal in a residential part of Ascension Parish Thursday night.

The crash happened shortly before midnight as the driver, 26-year-old Kelvin Ortega, was driving on Boudreaux Road in Gonzales. According to Louisiana State Police, Ortega ignored a stop sign at a three-way intersection and drove straight into a canal. 

He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and later pronounced dead. 

Trending News

An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days