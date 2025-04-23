81°
Baton Rouge man arrested in Easter shooting that had children in line of fire

Wednesday, April 23 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

RAYNE - A Baton Rouge man was arrested in Rayne for his alleged involvement in a shooting that put children in danger on Easter Sunday, and officers are searching for a second suspect. 

The Rayne Police Department said officers were called to a home where an 18-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were shot in the head. Despite their injuries, they were taken to the hospital and were reported to be in stable condition. 

Tuesday, 22-year-old Demond Tenner was arrested in the capital city for his alleged involvement in the shooting. He was moved to and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail for four counts of attempted first-degree murder and other charges. 

Tenner's brother, Courtney Rogers, 26, is also a suspect in the shooting. 

Rayne police said the shooting displayed a "willful disregard for human life" and that the two suspects reportedly fired their guns "directly toward children while trying to kill people fleeing in a vehicle."

Anyone with information about Rogers' whereabouts is asked to call 911. 

