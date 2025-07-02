Baton Rouge man arrested for multiple residential burglaries, thefts in West Baton Rouge since May

PORT ALLEN - Deputies arrested a man for multiple burglaries and thefts across West Baton Rouge Parish, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

Maurice Christopher, 28, was arrested after several homeowners reported items missing from around their properties and storage sheds. Over $1,000 worth of property was recovered.

Christopher was booked for four counts of simple burglary, three counts of felony theft, felony simple criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. His bond is $95,000.