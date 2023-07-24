90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge man arrested for early-morning shooting in Livingston Parish

51 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, July 24 2023 Jul 24, 2023 July 24, 2023 10:35 AM July 24, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

WALKER - Deputies arrested a Baton Rouge man for attempted murder after a shooting early Monday morning. 

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Arnold Road in Walker for a reported shooting around 2 a.m.. A 26-year-old was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

Trending News

Detectives identified Cole Allen, 24, as a suspect and arrested him for attempted second-degree murder and resisting an officer. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days