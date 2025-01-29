62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge man arrested after Denham Springs police officer struck by vehicle

3 hours 54 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, January 29 2025 Jan 29, 2025 January 29, 2025 7:16 PM January 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs police officer was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic on U.S. Highway 190 near Summer Street Wednesday, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.

Police say they were working an unrelated vehicle fire. The officer's injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Christopher Schmidt, 58, from Baton Rouge, was arrested and booked for first degree vehicular negligent injury, no license on trailer, and obedience to police officers.

Trending News

The vehicle did stop after hitting the officer. The investigation is ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days