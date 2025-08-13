95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge man arrested, accused of selling Kratom, other illegal products out of Port Allen store

3 hours 29 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, August 13 2025 Aug 13, 2025 August 13, 2025 10:54 AM August 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

PORT ALLEN — A Baton Rouge man accused of selling illegal Kratom products out of a Port Allen store was arrested by deputies. 

West Baton Rouge Parish deputies said that 41-year-old Md Saiful Islam was arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on Sunday. 

Islam is accused of selling illegal products containing Kratom and Tianeptine, a non-FDA-approved antidepressant, out of at Bro’s Food Mart. 

Islam remains in West Baton Rouge Parish custody with no bond set, deputies added. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days